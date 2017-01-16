Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Record Christmas Period For Irish Grocery Market

Published on Jan 16 2017 1:06 PM in Retail tagged: Aldi / SuperValu / Dunnes Stores / Kantar Worldpanel

Record Christmas Period For Irish Grocery Market

 

Shoppers spent an additional €92 million this Christmas period, according to figures published today by Kantar World. The report which focuses on the 12 weeks ending 1 January 2017 shows a 3.8% increase on 2015.

The average household spent €193 on Christmas day, which is €35 more than last year.

David Berry, director, Kantar Worldpanel explains: “After a turbulent 2016, shoppers really chose to treat themselves this Christmas. Always popular over the festive period, biscuits and chocolates did even better than usual. Irish families spent 9% more on seasonal confectionery than last year, making sure they had plenty of sweet treats to keep them going over the festive period. More were in the mood for a Christmas tipple too, with alcohol experiencing double-digit growth. This was partially down to more multi-buy promotions in stores tempting shoppers to up their spend.

Berry also highlighted how 2016 was a competive year for the grocery market with Ireland’s three biggest supermarkets vying for the top spot all year long.

He added, “It was Supervalu that came out on top after a tussle with Dunnes Stores at the end of last year, a position the retailer has held for 10 out of the past 12 periods.”

Despite a return to second place, Dunnes Stores continued to perform well. Sales for the Christmas period were almost 5% higher than in 2015; Tesco continued to improve its performance, with sales growing by 1.3% over the final quarter.

Elsewhere, Aldi posted the strongest growth of all Irish supermarkets with sales up by 5.3% and the retailer attract 37,000 new shoppers during the 2016 Christmas period.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Aldi Confirmed As Ireland's Fastest Growing Grocery Retailer

Aldi Confirmed As Ireland's Fastest Growing Grocery Retailer
Retailer And RTE Offers Kids Chance At Rugby Punditry

Retailer And RTE Offers Kids Chance At Rugby Punditry
Aldi Launches 'Santa's Milk' In Stores Nationwide

Aldi Launches 'Santa's Milk' In Stores Nationwide
Teen Baker Becomes Aldi's Youngest Supplier

Teen Baker Becomes Aldi's Youngest Supplier

Latest in Retail

New York-based Funder Looks To Invest In Irish Businesses Wed, 18 Jan 2017

New York-based Funder Looks To Invest In Irish Businesses
Maxol Announces Food-To-Go and Coeliac Recipes For Moreish Range Tue, 17 Jan 2017

Maxol Announces Food-To-Go and Coeliac Recipes For Moreish Range
Topaz Appoints Derek Nolan And Joanne D’Arcy As Retail Directors Mon, 16 Jan 2017

Topaz Appoints Derek Nolan And Joanne D’Arcy As Retail Directors
Tesco Delivers Third Consecutive Successful Christmas Thu, 12 Jan 2017

Tesco Delivers Third Consecutive Successful Christmas