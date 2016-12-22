Repak Survey Exposes Irish Thoughts On Recycling

Published on Dec 22 2016 8:30 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Featured Post / Repak / Featured Posts

Repak has today announced the results of a survey that exposes what the Irish public really think when it comes to recycling at Christmas. Over 1,000 people were questioned for this specially commissioned survey, which has revealed that over 93% of people think Irish retailers should recycle properly, despite 50% being unaware that retailers are legally obliged to do so.

The majority of respondents, 72%, have never asked a retailer whether they recycle. 71% plan to shop online this Christmas, but only 43% have considered whether their online retailer recycles packaging correctly.

Repak estimates that Irish householders will generate approximately 74,000 tonnes of packaging waste over Christmas (or 44.6 kilos of waste per household) and receive nearly 12 million Christmas gifts, nearly all packaged in some form. Repak is targeting the collection and recycling of 44,000 tonnes or around 59% of household used packaging over the holiday period.

Last Christmas, Repak recycled 42,750.55 tonnes of household used packaging, a 3% increase on 2015. This Christmas, Repak is asking the public to continue with its support of Packaging Recycling during the holiday season.

Seamus Clancy, CEO Repak said: “It will not come as a surprise to many that Christmas is also the busiest time of year for our recycling contract partners as packaging increases over the holidays. We’re asking people visit their local recycling centre and bottle banks if they have additional packaging over the holiday.

“We would also ask consumers to be mindful where they are shopping and purchase gifts from a Repak member. While research shows that Irish people buy presents aplenty at Christmas, by shopping with one of our member’s, people can feel assured that they are helping to protect the environment.”

The Repak study also investigated Irish habits on ‘re-gifting’. The survey results showed that 27% plan to buy over 20 gifts this Christmas and 40% will buy at least 10-20 presents for loved ones. However, 21% of respondents admitted to re-gifting a present over five times and just under two thirds (63%) confessed to re-gifting at least more than once.

© 2016 - Checkout Magazine by Donncha Mac Cóil