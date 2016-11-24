Retail Leads In 'Internet Of Things' Adoption

Published on Nov 24 2016 3:09 PM in Technology tagged: Internet of Things / Equinix

Global interconnection and data centre company Equinix announced the results of an independent survey of senior IT decision-makers in Ireland today (24 November). The survey found that while almost three-quarters (74%) of Irish businesses recognise that the Internet of Things (IoT) will play a role in their business in the next five years, many are yet to implement a specific IoT strategy.

The retail industry leads the way among enterprises that deploy IoT technology in their business. 67% of retailers currently make use of IoT technology, according to the survey. This compares with an average 37% across all industries, and 60% in education and 50% in healthcare, the next strongest adopting industries.

Asked about the benefits that IoT can bring, the survey reports that more than half (55%) of Irish enterprises listed operational efficiency as the greatest benefit, while 37% cited a reduction in maintenance and operations costs. A further 31% believe it helps businesses become more competitive.

Maurice Mortell, managing director of Ireland and emerging markets, Equinix, said: “A significant majority of enterprises understand the importance IoT to their future and that is why we are seeing more and more businesses planning to adopt and boost their IoT deployment.”

Mortell added, “In order to get the most from their IoT strategy, businesses will require interconnection and edge computing, which moves IT resources closer to users and data. At Equinix, we enable edge computing through our Interconnection Oriented Architecture (IOA) – putting data where customers need it to be and therefore enabling real time analytics to capture new revenue opportunities. By giving companies the power to react in real time, IOA can deliver up to 300% ROI.”

