Roy Keane And Martin O'Neill Attend The Spar Guild At The Aviva

Rep of Ireland football manager Martin O’Neill and his assistant Roy Keane made an appearance at Spar National Retailer Guild at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin 4 today. Todays event featured the Spar FAI Primary School 5s Programme which has been running since 2015.

Since it's inception, the participation figures has shown growth year on year by 24%. It appears that the programme is on track to become the largest primary school's competition in the country.

According to Roy Keane: “There are huge benefits for any child playing sport. My own kids play lots of sports and it helps with fitness levels, your diet, your self-esteem and being part of a team. It’s fantastic to hear that 24,000 kids were involved and hopefully more than that will get involved this year.”

Speaking about the importance of nurturing talent early in life, Martin O’Neill said: “In terms of numbers participating in the Spar FAI Primary Schools Programme, there are going to be a couple of people coming through who may have the potential to represent their country later on. There is great camaraderie and enjoyment and you never know what could come out of participation.

Today's event was attended by over 400 Spar retailers from across the country.

