Safefood OOH Campaign Encourages Shoppers To Serve Smaller Portions

Research from Kinetic, the Out of Home planning and buying agency, shows that 63% of main shoppers admitted that they were encouraged to serve smaller portions to children due to an Out of Home campaign from food safety promotion board Safefood. The campaign received the top ‘Call to Action’ score across Outdoor campaigns in 2016.

Safefood initiated the campaign out of concern about childhood obesity. The food safety board’s data shows that 1 in 4 children is overweight or obese, and that 1/5 of the energy intake from a child’s diet comes from sugary drinks, biscuits, confectionary, chocolate and cake.

To raise awareness and to help combat the obesity issue, the OOH creative from McCann Blue portrayed the message that we’re putting too much on our children’s plates.

Fiona Gilligan, Director of Communications with Safefood, said, “It’s very encouraging to see that these practical messages are resonating with the people who need them most. Parents asked us to give them very real and everyday examples of how they can break the bad habits that they have developed with their young children. The creative showed a child struggling with an overload of a relatively healthy food. We know that we all want to nourish and nurture our children but giving them the right amount of all foods is key to their health.”

The research also showed that the OOH creative appealed more to women than men in terms of recall and liking. 71% of women thought the campaign was either ‘brilliant’ or ‘good’ compared to a slightly lower percentage of men at 68%.

