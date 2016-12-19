Shoppers And Diners Forego Cash In Favour Of Contactless Cards

Published on Dec 19 2016 10:27 AM in Technology tagged: Trending Posts / Trending Post / Visa / Visa Europe

Consumers are are more open to using a mobile device as a payment method, according to a report published today Visa’s 2016 Digital Payments Study

52% of Irish shoppers opt for contactless payment methods and 53% of diners are also more inclined towards new payment methods over cash.

Contactless uptake has increased across all age demographics, the greatest increase within the 55-64 age bracket, which has witnessed 64% growth since 2015.

According to Philip Konopik, Country Manager, Visa Ireland, “Consumers are now armed with a variety of new ways to pay - such as wearables and a range of digital wallet options on their mobile devices. These options provide consumers shopping in store with a number of fast, easy and secure ways to buy.”

The report also outlines that 69%, of Irish consumers are “webroom” shoppers, as do their research and look for the best price online, before purchasing the item in that retailer’s shop. Irish consumers are interested in using digital wallets to make purchases face-to-face (40%), through apps (58%), as well as online (64%).

Konopik added: “Retailer success this Christmas will hinge on their ability to give consumers access to their preferred payment method.”

