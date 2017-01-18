Get the app today! App Store Play Store

New York-based Funder Looks To Invest In Irish Businesses

Published on Jan 18 2017 12:28 PM in Retail tagged: SFA / Small Firms Association / Munzinich

Irish SMEs will soon have an opportunity to seek funding from a $28 billion (€26 billion) New York-based fund, Muzinich. The fund is opening a Dublin office and is planning to lend up to €100 million in private debt funding to Irish SMEs.

Muzinich is in talks with Irish investors about backing the fund, which aims to lend between €5 million and €30 million to companies across a range of sectors.

“Our move into Ireland is part of a longer-term strategy to provide growth financing to middle-market companies across Europe,” said George Muzinich, the fund's chairman and chief executive.

Muzinich is headquartered in New York with teams in New York, London, Manchester, Paris, Milan and Madrid. It is looking to recruit a small number of private debt specialists to source and manage future Irish deals.

