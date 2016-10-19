Smurfit Kappa Wins Gold And Silver At POPAI Awards

Published on Oct 19 2016 3:13 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: Trending Posts / Smurfit Kappa / POPAI Awards

Smurfit Kappas eye-catching point of sale display for Ribena was rewarded with a gold medal at the UK and Ireland POPAI awards in London. The colourful stand was rolled out in convenience stores across Ireland as part of the 'Ribenary' marketing campaign.

"We asked Smurfit Kappa to come up with a display that was bold and unique and would unmistakably capture the spirit of the Ribena brand. What they came back with certainly fitted the bill. It was a stand-out display that was impossible to ignore and really brought the brand to life," said Siobhan Drummond, Senior Brand Manager of Lucozade Ribena Suntory.

Another display made by Smurfit Kappa Inspirepac for Walkers Crisps UK won silver. The 'Tear and Share' display was shaped like a bowl to replicate the sharing bowl feature of the pack.

Jonathan Arthur, General Manager, Smurfit Kappa Display (Dublin), commented: "It’s fantastic that Smurfit Kappa in Ireland and the UK have come away with both gold and silver at these awards. All over the world, our designers are committed to creating products that fuse attractive design with clever functionality so we’re delighted to get this recognition. To hear that both products are already driving sales for our customers is testament that our instore displays are a fundamental part of retail marketing."

