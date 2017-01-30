Spar Launches ‘Better Choices’ Advertising Campaign

Published on Jan 30 2017 2:41 PM in Retail tagged: Trending Posts / Spar / Better Choices

Spar is investing over €1 million in a new advertising campaign to showcase its healthy eating initiative, Spar Better Choices. The campaign includes the launch of two separate ads, one featuring Republic of Ireland football captain Seamus Coleman and the other featuring model and mum-of-two Claudine Keane

Filmed by Red Rage Films, the ads were produced by Paul Holmes and directed by Brian Durnin, and shot across a number of Dublin locations

The ads show its two stars facing scenarios where they had to make the right choice in their lives. Spar hopes that the ads will inspire people to make positive food choices of their own.

Speaking about the initiative, Willie O’Byrne, Managing Director, BWG Foods, commented: “We have invested very heavily in our latest ad campaign in order to demonstrate our focus on the Spar Better Choices programme. At Spar we are committed to providing our customers with the best product offerings across our stores. We feel passionate that eating well should be a priority and that with the Spar Better Choices offering our customers can expect to find the right choice for them under the tree at Spar.”

The Spar Better Choices programme sees Spar redefine its offering to customers in response to changes in Irish consumers’ lifestyle choices. The brand has partnered with dietician Ellen Roche to ensure customers needn’t compromise on health and wellbeing. The initiative also caters to customers with varying nutritional needs with low fat, high protein, and gluten free products on offer.

The Spar Better Choices ad campaign will be rolled out across TV from 1st February. The ads will be supported by a strong digital and social media campaign.

