Published on Jan 26 2017

Strong Roots Expands In The UK After Striking Deal With Waitrose

Strong Roots has secured a deal with UK Waitrose, the company announced today. It's Oven Baked Sweet Potato, and its latest product Kale and Quinoa burgers will be stocked in 200 Waitrose stores across the UK from February, 2016. Currently the frozen food brand is available in nine wholefood stores in the UK.

Speaking about the new contract Samuel Dennigan, founder, said: “Waitrose is an ideal launch partner for us as we build our presence in the UK market. Our association with Waitrose in addition to our existing partnership with Whole Foods reinforces our visibility as a premium proposition. We see major potential for significant growth in this category both in the UK and other markets like the gulf.”

In the past year, revenue for the company has increased by 1,000% and its signature product, a frozen take on the sweet potato, has secured nationwide listings in Ireland through Musgrave, Dunnes and Tesco.

A spokesperson for Waitrose said: “We are very pleased to be the partner chosen by Strong Roots to launch these two new lines into the mainstream UK market.”

Strong Roots will invest over €1 million into a UK marketing campaign, which includes a strong focus on digital and experiential activity throughout 2017 / 18.

