Study Finds Listerine Helps Treat Gonorrhoea

Published on Dec 20 2016 3:00 PM in A-Brands tagged: Listerine

Listerine mouthwash can help cure oral gonorrhoea, according to a study recently published in the British Medical Journal.

The research, led by a team in Australia, notes that cases of the disease are on the rise among men in many countries, with gay and bisexual men being ill in the majority of cases.

The trial assigned Listerine to a group of gay and bisexual men who had previously tested positive for gonorrhoea at a clinic in Melbourne. It also assigned a saline solution to a similar group.

According to the results, “after rinsing and gargling for 1 minute, the proportion of viable gonorrhoea in the throat was 52% among the men using Listerine compared with 84% among those using saline.”

Those using Listerine were also found to be 80% less likely to test positive for gonorrhoea five minutes after gargling compared to the men who had used the saline solution.

The research paper concluded that “Listerine mouthwash is a cheap, easy to use and effective agent that inhibits gonorrhoea growth and requires further careful consideration and study.”

