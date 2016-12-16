Sunday Business Post Appoints Siobhan Lennon CEO

Published on Dec 16 2016 3:13 PM in A-Brands tagged: Sunday Business Post / SBPost.ie

Siobhan Lennon has been appointed chief executive of Sunrise Media, the new holding company for The Sunday Business Post newspaper and Webprint, the Cork based award winning printing business.

Prior to her recent appointment Lennon held the role as its commercial director for the past three years, having joined from media agency MEC, where she headed up MEC Access.

According to Conor Killeen, chairman of Sunrise Media, “As the commercial director since her return to The Sunday Business Post over 3 years ago, Siobhan, together with her colleagues, has delivered excellence, performance and leadership for the Group.

“The work of our teams in Cork and Dublin in the past few months and years is making a significant positive difference to our readers and clients across the country and abroad. We have re-established ourselves as an important participant in fact gathering, interpretation and thought leadership in Ireland. We are impartial, reliable, truthful and independent. We have a balanced and progressive outlook which everyone in the company contributes to.”

Lennon will take over her new post with immediate effect.

Lennon said: “I am very proud to have been appointed CEO of Sunrise Media incorporating The Sunday Business Post and Webprint. Both our publishing and printing businesses have won awards recently. We are profitable and I look forward to continuing working with an excellent team in delivering the next phase of the development of the business.”

