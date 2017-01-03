Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Super-Premium Wines & Spirits Show 25% Rise In Sales

Super-premium wines and spirits have shown a 25% rise in sales over the 2016 Christmas period, according to a report issued by Dalcassian Wines & Spirits. The report also indicates that the over-all wider alcohol market remains static.

The drinks company currently distributes in excess of 100 wine and spirit brands to restaurants, bars and the off-trade sector in Ireland. They recorded a 20% increase in the total turnover on their high-end brands over the Christmas period.

According to John Dillon, Managing Director, Dalcassian Wines & Spirits, this is partly due to the fact that Irish consumer behaviour in relation to alcohol consumption has transformed over the last decade. It is also evident that they are showing a preference for quality brands. “Consumers want authentic premium products. They want interesting craft brands, with a story behind them, and they are very loyal to Irish craft brands as long as they are genuine and meet their expectations.” He said.

Reportedly, a notable rise in corporate sales and entertainment has also been instrumental to the growth in the premium brand turnover this Christmas.

Dillion continued: “It appears companies are starting to spend on entertainment and gifting again and the on-trade has noticed the return of the company Christmas party. But it no longer embodies the excesses of boom times. Again we see a trend towards trading up and ordering by premium brand. But the shot culture has dwindled and the volume of alcohol consumption is flat if not marginally down.”

Dalcassian Wines & Spirits premium portfolio includes brands such as The new Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, Opihr and Bloom, Irishman and Writers Tears.

