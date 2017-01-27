SuperValu Behaving 'Unethically' With 'Free' Food Giveaway, Says IFA President

Published on Jan 27 2017 10:35 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Irish Farmers Association / IFA

SuperValu are behaving 'unethically' by giving away free carrots and potatoes when they purchase beef, according to Joe Healy, IFA President in a statement issued today.

He also highlighted that the beef in question is also promoted at a discounted rate.

Joe Healy said, “This is a further example of why we need political intervention at EU and national level to have proper regulation in terms of farmers getting a fair share of the consumer price. In this case, there isn’t even a consumer price to get a share of. It demonstrates the need for a clear ban on below-cost selling of food”.

The IFA President said he would be seeking an urgent meeting with Supervalu to the consequences for Irish growers.

Healy added, “This sort of stunt is a race to the bottom. Farmers have little or no market power and they will ultimately bear the brunt of this type of unethical price promotion. Farmers and consumers would expect Supervalu to show a higher standard of corporate responsibility in line with their ‘community retailer’ ethos”.

SuperValu responded to this statement and told Checkout, "The current promotional offer, designed as part of our ongoing effort to encourage consumers to cook with Irish produce, has been planned and agreed in consultation with our suppliers. The entire cost of this promotion is funded by SuperValu. As the number one supporter of the Irish agri-food industry, SuperValu sources from over 2,200 Irish suppliers – more than any other grocery retailer in the Irish market – equating to an annual economic contribution of €2.19 billion. We are committed to working with our suppliers to build long-term, sustainable partnerships."

