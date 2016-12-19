SuperValu And Dunnes Draw Level As Irelands Largest Grocer

Published on Dec 19 2016 11:40 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / SuperValu / Musgrave / Dunnes Stores / Featured Posts

SuperValu and Dunnes Stores now share the top spot as Ireland's largest grocer, according to the latest supermarket share figures from Kantar Worldpanel in Ireland, published today.

SuperValu and Dunnes Stores now capture 22.5% of the Irish grocery market each.

According to David Berry, director at Kantar Worldpanel, “Having reached the number one spot for the first time last month, Dunnes now shares that position with SuperValu – a real testament to just how competitive this marketplace is. Just 0.7 percentage points now separate the three largest retailers as we enter the all-important festive period.

The report shows consumer activity for the 12 weeks ending 4 December 2016. Until now Dunnes Stores held the top position but a 1% increase in sales for SuperValu has put the retailers on a par.

Berry added: “SuperValu has posted a positive 1% increase in sales during the past 12 weeks, with shoppers spending an extra €1 on average every time they visit a SuperValu store.”

It appears that the 'Shop and Save’ campaign continues to deliver results for Dunnes Stores, as nearly 64% of respondents admitted to have visited the retailer over the past 12 weeks.

