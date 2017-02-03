Get the app today! App Store Play Store

SuperValu Suspends Free Vegetables Promotion

Published on Feb 3 2017 2:19 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: Featured Post / SuperValu / IFA / Featured Posts

SuperValu has agreed to suspend its current promotional programme, following discussions with the IFA.

The retailer had begun a promotion offering free carrots and potatoes when customers bought roast beef, which was also discounted by 50%. This week the retailer ran a similar offer on onions and mushrooms.

IFA President Joe Healy said, “Following representations made by the IFA to SuperValu, the retailer has decided not to extend the current promotional programme beyond tomorrow, February 4th.

“We will be meeting with the retailer again in the near future to express farmers’ anger at this type of promotion.”

SuperValu responded to this news and told Checkout: “As the number one supporter of the Irish agri-food industry, SuperValu sources from over 2,200 Irish suppliers – more than any other grocery retailer in the Irish market – equating to an annual economic contribution of €2.19 billion. The promotional offer in question was agreed and welcomed by our suppliers and was funded by SuperValu.

“We are committed to working with our suppliers to build long-term, sustainable partnerships and will continue to engage constructively with the IFA.”

