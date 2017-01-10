SuperValu Wins Twice At Sunday Business Post Wine Awards

Published on Jan 10 2017 5:17 PM in Drinks tagged: SuperValu / Sunday Business Post Wine Awards

Supervalu has started the year with success after receiving two awards in the Sunday Business Post Annual Gold Star Awards 2017. The awards were conducted by wine expert and columnist Tomás Clancy.

The first and more notable award was for Best Retail Wine Innovation, which Supervalu received for its excellence of Display and Structure within its off-licence set-ups nationwide.

The second award, for the second year in a row, was for the Best Supermarket Wine Outlet, with Supervalu’s efforts toward refurbishing and upgrading off-licences areas in stores around the country in 2016 receiving praise. Alongside improved customer experience, SuperValu was noted for its tasting facilities, fine wine displays and Enotech single tasting machines, as well as dedicated and knowledgeable wine staff.

Speaking about the wins, SuperValu’s Expert Wine Buyer Kevin O’Callaghan said: ‘We’re absolutely thrilled to receive these two prestigious awards and to be crowned Best Supermarket wine outlet is the cherry on top for all the hard work in 2016. We have strived to make our off licences and wine offerings first in class for our customers and to be given accolade’s like these go to show that the work has paid off.

‘We always go above and beyond for our customers, offering them the best & most unique wines on the market with our Specially Sourced range – 2017 is going to be another great year and we’ve got some very exciting plans so watch this space!’

