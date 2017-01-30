SuperValu's Partnership With WIN|WIN Expected To Deliver €10m Revenue Boost To Hospitality Sector

Published on Jan 30 2017 10:08 AM in Retail tagged: SuperValu / Getaway Breaks / WIN|WIN

SuperValu has signed a new contract with WIN|WIN and has added 100 new hotels to it's 'Getaway Breaks' programme.

The recently revamped Real Rewards offers customers an average of 30% savings on hotel and holiday home breaks across Ireland. It is expected that the programme will deliver €10 million in direct revenue to Irish hotels in 2017 through SuperValu’s Getaway Breaks.

Commenting on the announcement, Martin Kelleher, Managing Director, SuperValu said, “At SuperValu we are committed to innovation and supporting the Irish economy. As our Real Rewards programme continues to grow in popularity, we are pleased to be partnering with another Irish company, WIN|WIN, to deliver a €10 million revenue boost to Irish hotels this year. The expanded Getaway Breaks programme is another demonstration of SuperValu’s efforts to thank our customers by offering them an even bigger selection of great value breaks at quality holiday destinations across Ireland.”

25 of the new hotels will be added to the 'Inspired collection' - an exclusive selection of Ireland’s finest premium four and five star hotels.

James Lenehan, CEO of WIN|WIN added, “We are excited to be working with SuperValu to grow the popular Getaway Breaks programme and to be creating jobs in the process. In addition to providing SuperValu shoppers with more getaway break options than ever before, we have invested heavily in our booking technology to speed up the booking process and provide a best in class mobile experience.”

