Teeling Whiskey Plans To Create 16 New Jobs

Published on Dec 12 2016

Teeling Whiskey is planning to hire 16 new staff as it expands on both sides of the Atlantic. The Irish whiskey distillery is hiring 10 new staff for its visitor centre in the Liberties and is planning to recruit a team of six for its US-based operation, reports Independent.ie

The staff at home will work in the Dublin-based distillery's visitor centre, gift shop, cafe, and events management department.

According to Jack Teeling founder and managing director, “We are looking at increasing our headcount by 25pc over the coming months following strong organic growth in our business."

The six new US-based recruits will act as brand ambassadors within it's sales and marketing division there, which currently employs eight.

"For us, in terms of our overall numbers, this is a big investment in the US market," said Teeling, "But the US market is so huge and we need Irish people who are passionate and who can tell our story to the bars, restaurants and consumers to enable us to get where we need to grow." He added.

Founded in 2012, the independent Irish whiskey producer is run by brothers Jack and Stephen and currently employs 55 and exports to 44 countries.

