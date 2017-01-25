Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Tesco Faces New Suit Over Accounting Overstatement

Published on Jan 25 2017 10:47 AM in Retail tagged: Tesco / Manning & Napier

Tesco Faces New Suit Over Accounting Overstatement

Tesco has been confronted with a new claim for damages concerning its 2014 profit overstatement. A spokesperson for the retailer reported that a claim had been filed by investor Manning & Napier, and that Tesco would be shortly filing a defence.

Manning & Napier is a US-based fund manager and, according to the Financial Times, suffered losses of $212 million because of the accounting irregularity.

Tesco issued a statement to the Stock Exchange in September 2014, saying that during final preparations for an interim results announcement it had identified a £250m overstatement of first-half profit.

The discovery led Tesco to place nine senior members on leave, overhaul its executive pay structure and become the subject of a criminal investigation in the U.K. It also sent company shares tumbling.

Tesco is already defending a £100m claim from a group of 125 institutional investors that was filed last October, and in November 2015 paid $12 million to settle a US shareholder lawsuit.

Three former senior executives are due to stand trial in September for fraud and false accounting.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donncha Mac Cóil

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

WATCH: Unsuspecting Shoppers Get A Unique Thank You From Tesco

WATCH: Unsuspecting Shoppers Get A Unique Thank You From Tesco
Tesco Employee Launches Single For Charity

Tesco Employee Launches Single For Charity
Golden Discs Entering 80 Tesco Stores

Golden Discs Entering 80 Tesco Stores
Lions Club And FoodCloud Link With Tesco Ireland For Christmas Food Appeal

Lions Club And FoodCloud Link With Tesco Ireland For Christmas Food Appeal

Latest in Retail

Paul O’Connell Launches Aldi’s 3-Year Community Games Sponsorship Wed, 25 Jan 2017

Paul O’Connell Launches Aldi’s 3-Year Community Games Sponsorship
Bloggers And Influencers Must Now Fully Declare Marketing Communications Tue, 24 Jan 2017

Bloggers And Influencers Must Now Fully Declare Marketing Communications
CCPC Reminds Retailers And Grocery Wholesalers Compliance Reporting Deadline Is Nigh Fri, 20 Jan 2017

CCPC Reminds Retailers And Grocery Wholesalers Compliance Reporting Deadline Is Nigh
Cantina Mexican Street Food Launches At Topaz Dublin Airport Fri, 20 Jan 2017

Cantina Mexican Street Food Launches At Topaz Dublin Airport