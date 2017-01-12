Tesco Delivers Third Consecutive Successful Christmas

Published on Jan 12 2017 11:38 AM in Retail tagged: Trending Posts / Trending Post / Tesco Ireland

Tesco has recorded its third consecutive successful Christmas period, according to a statement issued today. It like-for-like sales in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) grew by 0.1% over the 19-week period. This is due to lowering prices - particularly during the Christmas period which drove strong volume growth and increased customer transactions.

The retail group's like-for-like sales grew by 1.1% for the 19 weeks to 7 January 2017 in its ROI and UK Business.

Dave Lewis, Chief Executive, Tesco said: "We are very encouraged by the sustained strong progress that we are making across the Group. In the UK, we saw our eighth consecutive quarter of volume growth and delivered a third successful Christmas.

"Customers responded well to our seasonal product offering, with particularly good growth across our core Christmas grocery and fresh ranges, including a 24% increase in party food sales and an 18% increase in ‘Free From’ sales."

Lewis added, “Our fresh food ranges proved particularly popular, outperforming the market with great quality, innovative new products and even more affordable prices. Internationally, we have continued to focus on improving our offer for customers in challenging market conditions."

According to the statement, the retail giant collaborated with their supplier partners to minimise the impact on their customers of the inflationary pressures that have started to emerge in the market.

