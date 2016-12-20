Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Tesco Launches Two New Festive Luxury Desserts

Published on Dec 20 2016 11:17 AM in Private Label tagged: Trending Posts / Trending Post / Tesco Ireland / Tesco finest

Tesco Ireland has today revealed that it has launched two new desserts to add to it's Tesco Finest range: A chocolate dome and a new cheeseboard.

Firstly, the Belgian chocolate dome is accompanied by a caramel sauce (which can be heated) and poured over the chocolate centrepiece.

Secondly, the cheese board is a bit of a departure from the savoury traditional kind. It features a sweet variety of cheesy desserts such as passion fruit cheesecake, coconut panna cotta, lemon mouse and a white chocolate blondie.

The limited edition desserts will be available across Tesco's 80 Irish stores from Friday 23rd December.

© 2016 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

