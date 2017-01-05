Topaz Calls On Customers To Participate In Play Or Park 2017

Published on Jan 5 2017 3:03 PM in Retail tagged: Trending Posts / Topaz / Trending Post / Play or Park / Seat Ireland

Topaz has announced that Seat Ireland will once again support its ‘Play or Park’ loyalty programme this 2017.

Over 470,000 customers across the Topaz network have participated in Play or Park to date, collecting points with every purchase at participating forecourts nationwide. Partnering with Seat Ireland for the third year running, three lucky Play or Park winners will drive away from a Topaz forecourt in brand new Seat models in 2017.

The models set to be given away this 2017 include the all-new Seat Ateca SUV, the brand new Seat Leon and the popular Seat Ibiza. Other Play or Park prizes up for grabs this year include the chance for one lucky customer to become an Astronaut for the day at the Kennedy Space School in Florida, enjoying a 7 night stay at an exclusive resort. Holidays to Vietnam and to see the Northern Lights are also among the prizewinning opportunities.

Paul Guy, Head of Loyalty at Topaz, said: “2016 was a fantastic year for Topaz Play or Park, we were delighted to reward three loyal customers who played their points with the keys to a brand new set of Seat wheels. 2017 sees some remarkable vehicles being given away as a result of the Seat partnership and I’d like to wish everyone playing to win a Seat the very best of luck.”

Play or Park gives customers the chance to play their points to be in with a chance to win that month’s prize, or park their points to play at a later date.

Commenting on the partnership announcement, Neil Dalton, Head of Marketing and Product at Seat, said: “We are delighted to partner with Topaz Play or Park again this 2017 and reward some truly deserving customers with selected Seat models. We have loved being involved with the loyalty programme over the last two years and working with the country’s leading fuel and convenience retailer in surprising and delighting Irish consumers. On behalf of the Seat team, I’d like to extend my congratulations to all our winners in 2016 as we look to forward to rewarding more this year.”

Every time customers decide to play, they are guaranteed to get a free Topaz treat such as a bottle of water and popcorn or a bar of chocolate and a soft drink.

