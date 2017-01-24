Two Thirds Of Irish Consumers Believe It Is Important To Buy Local

Published on Jan 24 2017 11:20 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Bord Bia

A new Bord Bia study has revealed that two thirds of Irish consumers believe it is important purchase local food. The results of Bord Bia’s research into consumer attitudes to local food were presented today (24 January) to over 200 small food and drink producers at Bord Bia’s Small Business Open Day in Enfield, Co. Meath.

Opening today’s conference the Minister of the State at the Department of Agriculture, Food, Andrew Doyle T.D. told delegates, “The agri-food sector is a key driver of sustainable growth and building solid relationships and having a compelling brand story are key to growing sustainable businesses. Bord Bia will continue to support Irish client companies in this regard, providing advice on market opportunities and emerging trends.

Doyle also spoke of issues concerning Brexit: “The most immediate impact of the UK’s decision to leave the European Union has been sterling depreciation and volatility. While demand for premium quality, safe food products is increasing long term, today’s advice and information can help companies in very practical ways to hold on to business.”

Bord Bia’s study of local food explores Irish consumers’ definition of the term, and their attitudes towards local food, and motivatations to purchase ‘local food’.

Speaking about the research findings, Mary Morrissey, Bord Bia’s Food and Beverage Manager said, “It is encouraging for small food businesses to hear consumers saying they buy local food products at least once a week and that one third are purchasing more today than they did a year ago. Although the meaning of local has evolved since we last studied it in 2010, it continues to be about people, place and small scale, and is now considered now more readily available.

She added, “The fact that Bord Bia has nearly doubled its number of clients is affirmation of the resilience of the small business sector in tackling challenges and in converting ideas and concepts to commercial business. It is clear that the sector continues to offer opportunities for small producers to deliver on demand for local and quality foods directly linked back to the producer. Consumers want to connect with the story of the producer.”

Bord Bia also revealed that the number of small food and drink businesses it works with has grown by over 40% (42%) from 400 to 700 in just under four years. Bord Bia estimates that the small food and drink business sector is worth some €400 million.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donncha Mac Cóil