UK Groceries Code Adjudicator Added To IFA Conference Line-up

Published on Nov 24 2016 11:01 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Trending Post / Irish Farmers Association

Christine Tacon, the UK Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA) will speak at the Retail Regulation Conference, which will be hosted by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) in Dublin next week.

Tacon who is responsible for the monitoring, compliance of and enforcing the grocery code will take to the stage to discuss Unfair Trading Practices and the impact on suppliers and producers.

The IFA’s conference will take place on Wednesday 30th November in Carlton Hotel, Dublin Airport and will also be addressed by the Minister for Enterprise Mary Mitchell O’Connor and John Shine from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

Another key focus at the event is the EU Food Chain report, which was published last week. Joe Healy IFA President said the report contains important recommendations on increased price transparency and independent enforcement to strengthen farmers’ position in the food chain.

According to Healy: “The report recognises the need for independent enforcement of retail regulation and this effectively supports IFA’s demand for an independent retail Ombudsman. This is necessary to assure suppliers that complaints will be investigated and abuses prosecuted”.

One-to-One Supplier Sessions (ten minutes) with Christine Tacon can also be booked in advance. Entry is free for members and €25 for non-members. For pre-registration or further information visit: ifa.ie

© 2016 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern