Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Vast Majority Of Irish Finds Time For Breakfast Everyday

Published on Jan 9 2017 10:53 AM in A-Brands tagged: Trending Posts / Trending Post / Empathy Research / belVita

Vast Majority Of Irish Finds Time For Breakfast Everyday

80% of the Irish population eats breakfast everyday, research conducted by Empathy Research on behalf of belVita Breakfast shows. It appears that making time in the morning for the most important meal of the day increases with age, as 97% of those aged 65+ wouldn't go without.

70% of 18-24 year old respondents eat breakfast every day.

Majority of those surveyed who are aged 55+ claim that tea and toast is their breakfast of choice while just over a third (36%) of 25-34 year olds reach for the old reliable every morning.

Out of a national representative sample of 1,000 people surveyed in December 2016: 9% of those only eat one piece of fruit once a week and 12% of people eat fruit even less frequently.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Applegreen To Acquire 50% Of Dublin Port Fuels Terminal

Applegreen To Acquire 50% Of Dublin Port Fuels Terminal
Irish Beef Exports To Egypt To Resume After 17 Year Ban

Irish Beef Exports To Egypt To Resume After 17 Year Ban
Topaz Calls On Customers To Participate In Play Or Park 2017

Topaz Calls On Customers To Participate In Play Or Park 2017
O’Hara’s Release 4th Edition of ‘Hop Adventure Series’

O’Hara’s Release 4th Edition of ‘Hop Adventure Series’

Latest in A-Brands

Checkout Conference 2017 in association with dunnhumby: Survive... Or Thrive Mon, 9 Jan 2017

Checkout Conference 2017 in association with dunnhumby: Survive... Or Thrive
Volvic Launches #FindYourVolcano Campaign Wed, 4 Jan 2017

Volvic Launches #FindYourVolcano Campaign
Britvic Looks To Expand Its Brand Portfolio In Brazil Wed, 4 Jan 2017

Britvic Looks To Expand Its Brand Portfolio In Brazil
Artisan Chocolatier Produces Edible High-Heeled Shoes Wed, 21 Dec 2016

Artisan Chocolatier Produces Edible High-Heeled Shoes