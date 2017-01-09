Vast Majority Of Irish Finds Time For Breakfast Everyday

Published on Jan 9 2017 10:53 AM in A-Brands tagged: Trending Posts / Trending Post / Empathy Research / belVita

80% of the Irish population eats breakfast everyday, research conducted by Empathy Research on behalf of belVita Breakfast shows. It appears that making time in the morning for the most important meal of the day increases with age, as 97% of those aged 65+ wouldn't go without.

70% of 18-24 year old respondents eat breakfast every day.



Majority of those surveyed who are aged 55+ claim that tea and toast is their breakfast of choice while just over a third (36%) of 25-34 year olds reach for the old reliable every morning.

Out of a national representative sample of 1,000 people surveyed in December 2016: 9% of those only eat one piece of fruit once a week and 12% of people eat fruit even less frequently.



