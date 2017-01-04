Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Volvic Launches #FindYourVolcano Campaign

Volvic is kicking off the new year with a multichannel marketing campaign, Find Your Volcano. The campaign celebrates the brand’s volcanic heritage, inspiring consumers to 'find their inner strength' and achieve 'their 2017'. The activity will run across the brand’s Plain and Touch of Fruit ranges.

The campaign will involve limited edition on-pack labels, as well as new TV ads and a renewal of Volvic’s yearlong sponsorship with E4. This sponsorship will be complemented by outdoor advertising and a digital campaign.

Sian Foulkes, Brand Manager at Volvic, said, “January is the perfect time for Volvic to launch #FindYourVolcano. Consumers are feeling a bit deflated after the festive period.” Foulkes said,“Everyone has their own individual strengths and Volvic is here to remind them of this with our fun and motivational campaign while providing a range of refreshing beverage choices.”

Volvic has worked on similar projects in the past - which it seems has proved to be a success for the water brand. In relation to the label change, Foulkes added: “We’ve done label activations in the past and consumers love it! This year we are doing it on a bigger scale with over 30 different strengths across the Plain and Touch of Fruit range, so there should be something in there everyone can relate to personally or share with a friend as a little motivational nudge in the new year."

The campaign will run from January through to March 2017.

