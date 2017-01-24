Walsh Mushrooms Group Acquires Golden Mushroom's Assets

Published on Jan 24 2017 12:33 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: Golden Mushrooms / Walsh Mushrooms Group

Walsh Mushrooms Group has acquired the business and assets of Golden Mushrooms. The acquisition brings the total group employee numbers to 380 people across it sites in Ireland and the UK and will also increase it's mushroom production capability to 140 tonnes per week.

Walsh Mushrooms Group is the second largest mushroom supplier to the UK marketplace, which accounts for over 15% of the UK total market.

Padraic O’Leary, Managing Director, Walsh Mushrooms said, “we believe that this acquisition will serve to further strengthen the Walsh Mushrooms Group, building on our recent significant investments in our production and packaging facilities in the UK. Golden Mushrooms has grown into a successful business over the last 18 years and we have long admired the production facilities and staff. Their strong commitment to sustainability, with the presence of a biomass facility on site, was key for us and strongly aligns with our group environmental policy.”

Founded by Michael and Marian Bergin, Tipperary-based Golden Mushrooms began operating in 1998. It now employs 90 people with a turnover of over €5 million.

Founder of Golden Mushrooms, Michael Bergin said, “We are proud to have grown a successful business from scratch and are delighted to see it, and our loyal employees, continue to operate under the new ownership of Walsh Mushrooms Group. We have worked closely with Walsh Mushrooms Group for the last 15 years and greatly respect their continued support and confidence in the Irish mushroom industry”.

Walsh Mushrooms Group was founded in Gorey, County Wexford in 1979 and now operates across four sites in Ireland and the UK including it's recently acquired Golden Mushrooms site.

