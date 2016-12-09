Get the app today! App Store Play Store

West Cork Distillers Launches Three 12 Year Old Single Malts

Published on Dec 9 2016 12:28 PM in Drinks tagged: Trending Posts / irish whiskey / west Cork Distillers

West Cork Distillers have added three new 12 year old single malts to their range. The latest additions include 12 Year Old Sherry Cask; 12 Year Old Port Cask and 12 Year Old Rum Cask.

The distillery's current product range includes a mix of vodka, gin and whiskey spirits such as Lough Hyne, Kennedy, Drombeg and Two Trees.

According to John O’Connell, one of the co-founders, has said ‘’Since its inception, we at West Cork Distillers have believed in the delicate balance between scalable and artisan whiskey production and have actively strived to achieve this’’.

The distillery now exports to more than 60 countries worldwide and is now available in both Cork and Dublin airports.

He added: “Several of our products have been sold in the Loop in recent years, including Drombeg and Lough Hyne, and we are delighted the airport range now includes our flagship West Cork whiskeys”.

West Cork Distillers is based in Skibbereen in Cork and distributes to over 35 countries worldwide.

