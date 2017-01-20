Yellow Door Signs Up For 'Real Bread' Campaign

Published on Jan 20 2017 1:02 PM in A-Brands tagged: Invest Northern Ireland / yellow door

Yellow Door has signed up for the Real Bread campaign. The Northern Irish bakery says that it has been baking ‘real bread’ since it opened in 1997.

According to Simon Dougan, founder and managing director “Great bread doesn’t need a host of ingredients. It just takes four basic ingredients –flour, water, yeast and a little bit of salt. We’ve been researching ancient grains for use in new breads we are planning in addition to our existing sourdoughs and rye, the latter becoming increasingly important. We’ve noticed a significant market move towards grain loaves and other breads which are regarded as healthier than some sliced white breads.”

The family-run bakery only uses natural ingredients in their breads.

“We don’t use any additives or preservatives and haven’t done for a great many years. Consumers won’t find flour improvers, dough conditioners, preservatives, chemical leavening (baking powder, Bi-carbonate of soda), any other artificial additive or the use of pre-mixed ingredients in our breads. Our flour is not treated with bleach.” Duggan added

Real Bread Ireland is a support network of real bread bakers and others whose aim is to support Ireland’s real bread bakers.

