30% Of Bloom Festival Attendees First Time Visitors

Published on Jun 7 2017 10:57 AM in Retail tagged: 2017 Bloom Festival

Over 30% of this year’s 120,000 Bord Bia's Bloom visitors attended for the first Bord Bia’s festival in the Phoenix Park, Dublin over the June bank holiday weekend.

Welcoming this year’s strong attendance Tara McCarthy, Chief Executive, Bord Bia commented, “We are proud that our Bloom event has developed into such an inspirational festival of creativity, a place where creators of food and drink, of gardens, craft and art get a platform to tell their story.

Over 250 food buyers attended Bord Bia's business breakfast at Bloom for face to face meetings with the exhibiting food and drink companies before the doors opened to the public.

Each year, Bloom provides Bord Bia, and our key stakeholders, with an invaluable opportunity to engage with consumers, helping us to build insight, learn and share new ideas while celebrating and showcasing the best of Ireland’s horticulture, food and drink industry. In addition to being a great place to visit, Bloom has a strong track record of delivering sales and new business for our stakeholders, both here onsite and more importantly developing trade relationships for future business. This is a key component of the show, and one that Bord Bia is keen to deliver and build upon.”

This year’s event also received a ringing endorsement from Bob Sweet, former Head of Judging for the Royal Horticulture Society in the UK. Mr. Sweet, who has visited the show on many occasions, said “there is no doubt in my mind that this year’s Bloom event is better than Chelsea."

