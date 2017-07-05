70% Fall In 11-15 Year Olds Who Consume Sugary Soft Drinks

Published on Jul 5 2017 9:21 AM in Retail tagged: Ibec / Soft Drinks / World Health Organization

There has been a 70% decrease in 11-15 year olds who consume sugar-sweetened soft drinks daily from 2002 through 2014, according to the Irish Beverage Council.

The World Health Organization recently released a report that highlights a significant decline in the amount of sugar-sweetened soft drinks 11-15 year olds in Ireland were consuming. In addition, the report shows the consumption percentage fell from 37.3% in 2002 to 11.1% in 2014.

Colm Jordan, IBC Director, stated, “New WHO data for Ireland shows 70% less 11-15 year olds drank sugar sweetened soft drinks daily in 2014 than did in 2002. We are seeing the impact of industry innovation with an increase of new 'no sugar' and 'low sugar products' on the market and growth in volume sales for this sub-category in recent years. While obesity rates continue to increase, daily consumption of sugar-sweetened soft drinks amongst 11, 13 and 15 year olds is falling dramatically.

“The Irish soft drinks industry is playing its part by reducing sugar content through industry reformulation. We are continuing to work with Government to deliver effective, evidence based solutions to yield real public health benefits.

“The results prove that a holistic approach is needed to tackle childhood obesity. The singling out of the soft drinks industry by way of the proposed sugar-sweetened drink tax is unjustified. 11-15 year olds who consume sugar-sweetened soft drinks on a daily basis has reduced sharply from 1 in 3 in 2002, to just 1 in 10 in 2014".

Other notable statistics from the same survey show that daily fruit consumption increased 26%, daily vegetable consumption increased 12.5%, and daily sweets consumption decreased 49%.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Patrick Lewers