ABP Food Group Receives Carbon Trust Triple Certification

Published on Jun 15 2017

Beef processor ABP Food Group has achieved triple certification to the Carbon Trust Standard, for the third year in a row.

The Carbon Trust awarded ABP this certification for its 'Doing More with Less' sustainability strategy. This strategy put forth by ABP commits to reduce its carbon footprint by 30%, eliminate all waste going to landfills, reduce water and energy consumption by 30% and 50% respectively, and reduce energy usage by 40%, all by 2020.

Dean Holroyd, Group Technical and Sustainability Director at ABP Food Group, said, “In 2014, ABP Food Group was the first food processor globally to achieve this prestigious recognition for the progress made on sustainability across our business.

“To now achieve it three times in a row is tangible proof of our industry leading standards and the real progress we have made in reducing our environmental footprint.”

Last year, all of ABP’s Irish sites received the international energy management standard ISO 50001, in recognition of it's attempt to improve energy efficiency.

