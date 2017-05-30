Aer Lingus Introduces Chieftain IPA To It’s On-Board Drink Menu

Published on May 30 2017 3:56 PM in Drinks tagged: Aer Lingus / Franciscan Well / Chieftain IPA

Aer Lingus has recently introduced the craft beer Chieftain IPA to it’s on-board drink menu.

Starting 1 June, Aer Lingus passengers on board all European and International flights will be able to enjoy Chieftain IPA, a beer from the Franciscan Wells brewery of Cork.

The inclusion of Chieftain IPA on European and International Aer Lingus flights in June is enabling this Irish craft brand to broaden the horizons of its demographics, while simultaneously introducing a different approach to in-flight beers to Aer Lingus passengers.

Commenting on the partnership, founder of Franciscan Well, Shane Long said, “It’s great to see Aer Lingus, one of Ireland’s most successful companies embracing the world of craft beer by bringing Chieftain IPA to passengers worldwide. It shows how far Franciscan Well has come since the founding of our small brewery on the site of an ancient Franciscan Monastery and well in Cork in 1998.”

The partnership will see Franciscan Well exposed to many different cultures through the more than 12 million passengers who fly with Aer Lingus each year to 100.

