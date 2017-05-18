Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Agri-Food Sector Sets Out Post-Brexit 'Key Issues' Before Seanad

Published on May 18 2017 2:34 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: Featured Post / Meat Industry Ireland / Featured Posts / Food Drink Ireland

Agri-Food Sector Sets Out Post-Brexit 'Key Issues' Before Seanad

Representatives from Food Drink Ireland (FDI) and Meat Industry Ireland (MII) will appear before the Seanad Select Committee today to set out the 'key issues and measures' needed for the sector both at an EU and domestic level.

Paul Kelly, director, FDI highlighted the fact that the agri-food sector exports €4.1 billion of food and drink to the UK and accounts for 43,000 Irish jobs.

"With 40% of total food and drink exports going to the UK, Ireland is four to six times more exposed than any other European country to Brexit." He said.

"Supply chains in the food sector are deeply integrated between our two countries. The continued, uninterrupted flow of these supply chains is essential to the competitiveness of food and drink businesses on both islands.

Reportedly, they will stress the need to maintain tariff-free access to the UK market post-Brexit and for an EU state aid framework to support vulnerable businesses through the transition.

"It is vital that Brexit negotiations deliver the closest possible economic and trading relationship between the EU and the UK into the future. Agri-food is the Irish sector most exposed to trade disruption, and the Irish Government must do all within its control to ensure minimum impact to the free flow of goods." Kelly added.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

C&C Group Delivers Stable Trading Performance In Latest FY Results

C&C Group Delivers Stable Trading Performance In Latest FY Results
Dunnes Stores Wins Big At PLMA International Salute To Excellence Awards

Dunnes Stores Wins Big At PLMA International Salute To Excellence Awards
Need For Charges To Be Brought Against Parents Of Shoplifting Children: Retail Excellence

Need For Charges To Be Brought Against Parents Of Shoplifting Children: Retail Excellence
Tesco Scoops 15 Prizes At FreeFrom Food Awards

Tesco Scoops 15 Prizes At FreeFrom Food Awards

Latest in Fresh Produce

FDI Launches Reformulation Report Ahead Of Food Industry Summit Wed, 17 May 2017

FDI Launches Reformulation Report Ahead Of Food Industry Summit
Bord Bia Targets Italian Market To Boost Irish Beef Sales Wed, 10 May 2017

Bord Bia Targets Italian Market To Boost Irish Beef Sales
Kerry Group Delivers A 'Solid Start' To The Year Thu, 4 May 2017

Kerry Group Delivers A 'Solid Start' To The Year
Total Produce Invests In Environmentally Friendly Autogas Fleet Tue, 2 May 2017

Total Produce Invests In Environmentally Friendly Autogas Fleet