Agri-Food Sector Sets Out Post-Brexit 'Key Issues' Before Seanad

Published on May 18 2017 2:34 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: Featured Post / Meat Industry Ireland / Featured Posts / Food Drink Ireland

Representatives from Food Drink Ireland (FDI) and Meat Industry Ireland (MII) will appear before the Seanad Select Committee today to set out the 'key issues and measures' needed for the sector both at an EU and domestic level.

Paul Kelly, director, FDI highlighted the fact that the agri-food sector exports €4.1 billion of food and drink to the UK and accounts for 43,000 Irish jobs.

"With 40% of total food and drink exports going to the UK, Ireland is four to six times more exposed than any other European country to Brexit." He said.

"Supply chains in the food sector are deeply integrated between our two countries. The continued, uninterrupted flow of these supply chains is essential to the competitiveness of food and drink businesses on both islands.

Reportedly, they will stress the need to maintain tariff-free access to the UK market post-Brexit and for an EU state aid framework to support vulnerable businesses through the transition.

"It is vital that Brexit negotiations deliver the closest possible economic and trading relationship between the EU and the UK into the future. Agri-food is the Irish sector most exposed to trade disruption, and the Irish Government must do all within its control to ensure minimum impact to the free flow of goods." Kelly added.

