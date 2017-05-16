AIB Plans To Sell Four Galway Supermarkets And Convenience Store

Published on May 16 2017 11:09 AM in Retail tagged: SuperValu / AIB

Four Galway based supermarkets and a convenience store connected to the Nestor Group are to be sold by AIB.

The portfolio is comprised of three SuperValu outlets which are located in the city centre, Doughiska and Oranmore, as well as a Centra convenience store in Doughiska in Galway.

Reportedly, The Nestor Group, was appointed a receiver in March following negotiations between AIB and two of the group’s directors.

The Galway stores which have now been put on the market have an annual turnover of €30 million, according to Galwaybayfm.ie

Collectively, the stores which are a part of the Musgrave Group are said to employ in the region of 190 people and are continuing to trade as usual.

