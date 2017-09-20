Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Alcohol Bill Ad Ban Will Harm Irish Drinks Industry: ABFI

Published on Sep 20 2017 4:13 PM in Drinks tagged: Guinness / Trending Post / Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland / public health alcohol bill / ABFI

Alcohol Bill Ad Ban Will Harm Irish Drinks Industry: ABFI

The Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland (ABFI) has once again spoken out against the Public Health Alcohol Bill, and said that the advertising restrictions will harm the Irish drinks industry.

The ABFI highlighted that its terms 'make Ireland one of the most restrictive countries in the world for marketing alcohol products'.

The Bill places extensive restrictions on the placement of alcohol advertising, including the banning of drinks advertisements in public parks, on public transport, and within 200 metres of school grounds.

"Although the principles behind the Alcohol Bill are well intentioned, the impact of the advertising restrictions will have devastating consequences for the drinks industry in Ireland." Patricia Callan ABFI director said.

Callan highlighted that the Bill will make it extremely difficult for all drinks companies to advertise their products, and is particularly harmful for small producers and new entrants who have invested heavily in breweries and distilleries across Ireland and have less brand awareness.

Where content is concerned, restrictions will ban the following imagery from being included in alcohol advertisements: Conviviality – such as scenes in an Irish pub; A person consuming an alcohol product; people and animals and also images involving a story or action sequence – aside from the alcohol production process.

It will also ban the showing of Guinness's iconic Christmas advert.

"This Bill will make it extremely difficult to establish new products in Ireland and ultimately harms the drinks industry's innovation, export and growth potential." She said.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Hop House 13 'Key Driver' Of Net Sales For Diageo Ireland

Hop House 13 'Key Driver' Of Net Sales For Diageo Ireland
New Guinness Labels Contain Nutritional Information

New Guinness Labels Contain Nutritional Information
George Clooney Sells Tequila Brand To Diageo For $1 Billion

George Clooney Sells Tequila Brand To Diageo For $1 Billion
Weekly Roundup, 7 June, 2017

Weekly Roundup, 7 June, 2017

Latest in Drinks

Febvre & Company Ltd. Concludes Business Sale Under New Management Structure Wed, 20 Sep 2017

Febvre & Company Ltd. Concludes Business Sale Under New Management Structure
ABFI Confirms Irish Drinks Exports Worth €527m In H1 Thu, 14 Sep 2017

ABFI Confirms Irish Drinks Exports Worth €527m In H1
Irish Wine Association Calls For An Alcohol Excise Reduction In Budget 2018 Tue, 5 Sep 2017

Irish Wine Association Calls For An Alcohol Excise Reduction In Budget 2018
Irish Beverage Council Calls On Government To Defer Soft Drinks Tax Mon, 4 Sep 2017

Irish Beverage Council Calls On Government To Defer Soft Drinks Tax