Aldi Adds New 'French Discoveries' Collection To Wine Range

Published on Apr 5 2017 12:14 PM in Private Label tagged: Aldi ireland / French Discoveries

Aldi announced today (5 April) that it has added a new 'French Discoveries' collection to its wine range.

It highlighted that the new collection includes well know classics as well as wines hailing from lesser known French wine regions.

The new products are priced from between €7.99 - €9.99 and are on sale from all 128 Aldi stores nationwide.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern