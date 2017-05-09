Aldi Developes A Salad Bag 'That's A Bowl'

Published on May 9 2017 11:51 AM in Private Label tagged: Aldi / Aldi ireland

Aldi has developed 'The Bag that's a bowl', which is a create your own salad option for 'people on the go'.

The new range offers Aldi customers a three step salad lunch option: Step 1: There are five types of salad leaves such as spinach, rocket, baby kale, duo leaf and Italian leaf; Step 2: There are six types of protein toppings such as cajun chicken, roast chicken, shredded turkey, shredded ham, Mediterranean falafel and Moroccan style falafel and finally Step 3: There are five types of dressings: raspberry, avocado, mango, lime & ginger and Asian style.

The Bag that’s a Bowl is on sale in all 129 Aldi stores now for €2.23.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern