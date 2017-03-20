Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Aldi To Donate €1 From Every Bumper Bouquet Sold On Daffodil Day

Published on Mar 20 2017 11:48 AM in Private Label tagged: Trending Posts / Aldi / Trending Post / Aldi ireland

Aldi To Donate €1 From Every Bumper Bouquet Sold On Daffodil Day

Aldi has announced that it will donate €1 from every bumper bunch of daffodils sold on Daffodil Day (24 March).

The Daffodil Day Bumper Bouquet (€4.49 for 50 stems) will be available from all 128 Aldi stores nationwide this coming Friday.

The funds raised will be donated to Aldi’s Charity Partner, the Irish Cancer Society, helping to make a difference to people with cancer and their families throughout Ireland.

Daffodil Day is the biggest and longest running fundraising day for the Irish Cancer Society and this year marks it 30th anniversary.

For more information, log onto Aldi.ie or Cancer.ie  

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Bord Bia Targets Italian Market To Boost Irish Beef Sales

Bord Bia Targets Italian Market To Boost Irish Beef Sales
WTO Backs Australian Plain Packaging Laws

WTO Backs Australian Plain Packaging Laws
Centra Goes Back To Basics With 'New And Improved Bakery' Range

Centra Goes Back To Basics With 'New And Improved Bakery' Range
Last Call For Tickets To TWIG Networking Lunch

Last Call For Tickets To TWIG Networking Lunch
Applegreen Partners With Auxilion For IT ‘Transformation’

Applegreen Partners With Auxilion For IT ‘Transformation’

Latest in Private Label

Aldi Developes A Salad Bag 'That's A Bowl' Tue, 9 May 2017

Aldi Developes A Salad Bag 'That's A Bowl'
Aldi Introduces 'The Fire Tree' Wines to Its Sicilian Range Thu, 20 Apr 2017

Aldi Introduces 'The Fire Tree' Wines to Its Sicilian Range
Aldi Reduces Price Of Its Four Person Inflatable Hot Tub Fri, 7 Apr 2017

Aldi Reduces Price Of Its Four Person Inflatable Hot Tub
Aldi Adds New 'French Discoveries' Collection To Wine Range Wed, 5 Apr 2017

Aldi Adds New 'French Discoveries' Collection To Wine Range