Aldi To Donate €1 From Every Bumper Bouquet Sold On Daffodil Day

Published on Mar 20 2017 11:48 AM

Aldi has announced that it will donate €1 from every bumper bunch of daffodils sold on Daffodil Day (24 March).

The Daffodil Day Bumper Bouquet (€4.49 for 50 stems) will be available from all 128 Aldi stores nationwide this coming Friday.

The funds raised will be donated to Aldi’s Charity Partner, the Irish Cancer Society, helping to make a difference to people with cancer and their families throughout Ireland.

Daffodil Day is the biggest and longest running fundraising day for the Irish Cancer Society and this year marks it 30th anniversary.

For more information, log onto Aldi.ie or Cancer.ie

