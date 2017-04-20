Aldi Introduces 'The Fire Tree' Wines to Its Sicilian Range

Published on Apr 20 2017 1:55 PM in Private Label tagged: Aldi ireland

Aldi has added four new Sicilian wines called The Fire Tree to its spring range.

The new red wine range is comprised of The Fire Tree Sicilian Riserva, 2013, which boasts flavors of red fruit and chocolate with hints of licorice and The Fire Tree Sicilian Nero D’Avola Appassimento, 2016 which has a deep plum and cherry flavor, along with notes of contrasting pepper spice.

In relation to the white wines, The Fire Tree Sicilian Vermentino, 2016 has a floral nose with delicate citrus fruit flavours and The Fire Tree Sicilian Pinot Grigio Sauvignon Blanc, 2016 poses fresh fruity flavours with delicious hints of gooseberry.

The new collection of Italian wine are available in Aldi stores nationwide and are priced from €6.99 to €9.99.

