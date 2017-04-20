Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Aldi Introduces 'The Fire Tree' Wines to Its Sicilian Range

Published on Apr 20 2017 1:55 PM in Private Label tagged: Aldi ireland

Aldi Introduces 'The Fire Tree' Wines to Its Sicilian Range

Aldi has added four new Sicilian wines called The Fire Tree to its spring range.

The new red wine range is comprised of The Fire Tree Sicilian Riserva, 2013, which boasts flavors of red fruit and chocolate with hints of licorice and The Fire Tree Sicilian Nero D’Avola Appassimento, 2016 which has a deep plum and cherry flavor, along with notes of contrasting pepper spice.

In relation to the white wines, The Fire Tree Sicilian Vermentino, 2016 has a floral nose with delicate citrus fruit flavours and The Fire Tree Sicilian Pinot Grigio Sauvignon Blanc, 2016 poses fresh fruity flavours with delicious hints of gooseberry.

The new collection of Italian wine are available in Aldi stores nationwide and are priced from €6.99 to €9.99.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Aldi Developes A Salad Bag 'That's A Bowl'

Aldi Developes A Salad Bag 'That's A Bowl'
Aldi Confirms Three Year Sponsorship Of National Community Games

Aldi Confirms Three Year Sponsorship Of National Community Games
Aldi Creates 15 New Jobs With New Ennistymon Store

Aldi Creates 15 New Jobs With New Ennistymon Store
Aldi Reduces Price Of Its Four Person Inflatable Hot Tub

Aldi Reduces Price Of Its Four Person Inflatable Hot Tub

Latest in Private Label

Aldi Developes A Salad Bag 'That's A Bowl' Tue, 9 May 2017

Aldi Developes A Salad Bag 'That's A Bowl'
Aldi Reduces Price Of Its Four Person Inflatable Hot Tub Fri, 7 Apr 2017

Aldi Reduces Price Of Its Four Person Inflatable Hot Tub
Aldi Adds New 'French Discoveries' Collection To Wine Range Wed, 5 Apr 2017

Aldi Adds New 'French Discoveries' Collection To Wine Range
Aldi To Donate €1 From Every Bumper Bouquet Sold On Daffodil Day Mon, 20 Mar 2017

Aldi To Donate €1 From Every Bumper Bouquet Sold On Daffodil Day