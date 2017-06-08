Aldi Launches Summer Stripped And Tropical Fashion Range

Published on Jun 8 2017 2:40 PM in Retail tagged: Aldi / Aldi ireland

Aldi has today launched a stripped and tropical printed fashion Specialbuys range, which will be available in-store from next Thursday, 22 June.

Its new fashion features a range of summer staples such as such as hats, sandles, jumpsuits, strappy dresses and metallic beach bags ranging in price from €4.99 to €14.99.

Specialbuys will be available from its store nationwide from this day next week.

Donna Ahern