Aldi 'Newest Anchor Tenant' In Refurbished Frascati Shopping Centre

Published on Jul 19 2017 11:21 AM in Retail tagged: Aldi / Aldi ireland / Frascati

Aldi Ireland has announced today (19 July) its plans to open a new store as part of the expanded Frascati Shopping Centre in Blackrock, Co. Dublin making it the 'newest anchor tenant'.

It confirmed the new outlet would be one of its new concept stores which feature its latest layout and design. It also outlined that in keeping with consumer demand, 'fresh produce will be displayed more prominently at the front of the store.'

Giles Hurley, managing director, Aldi Group, said, the compnay was excited to be expanding its Dublin presence at such a fantastic location.

"Aldi always aims to offer the very best in award winning quality and unbeatable value for money to our customers and we are confident that our presence in the new and improved Frascati Shopping Centre will make Blackrock an even more attractive destination for shoppers.”

The centre will reportedly be almost double in size from 100,000sq ft to 170,000 sq ft upon completion with an additional 23 retail units and space set aside for dining with views of Dublin Bay.



Aldi’s will join other key tenants Debenhams and M&S in the revamped South Dublin Shopping Centre.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern