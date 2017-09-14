Aldi Plans To Showcase Irish Product Range At Festival

Published on Sep 14 2017 10:11 AM in Private Label tagged: Aldi / Aldi ireland / Mike Denver / Karen Byrne

Aldi Ireland has said that it will be showcasing its range of Irish sourced food and drink at this years National Ploughing Championships, which will take place from the 19 September in Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

The retailer will be joined by 35 of its Irish suppliers in its marquee.

The suppliers are set to take part in live on stage cooking demonstrations and will provide samples of Aldi’s Irish product range over the course of the three day festival.

Finbar McCarthy, Group Buying Director at Aldi Ireland said, “We will be joined by many of the Irish producers that provide the hundreds of premium quality Irish products found on the shelves of our stores."

He said that supporting Irish agriculture and Irish food and drink is of 'huge importance' to Aldi.

"Over 50% of our supplier spend is now with Irish producers.” McCarthy added.

Entertainment will be provided by Irish country music star Mike Denver and Dancing with the Stars, professional dancer Karen Byrne.

The National Ploughing Championships will take place from 19 - 21 September.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine