Aldi Posts Revenue Growth In Ireland And The UK

Aldi has posted revenue growth in Ireland and the UK, as its pre-tax profits increased marginally to £214 million (€244 million) last year.

The new accounts from Aldi Stores Ltd show that combined revenues for the two countries increased from £7.7 billion to £8.7 billion, reports Irish Independent.

According to the latest figures from Kantar Worldpanel, Aldi experienced an increase in sales year on year, up by 3.3% and increased its market share to 11.6% (+0.1%) in Ireland.

In this period, Aldi's UK sales grew by 13.4%, and the German retailer increased its market share to 6.8%.

Business Expansion

In the retailers directors' report, it outlined that during the year, the group continued to make 'significant investment in expanding its business, opening new stores and extending and refurbishing a number of existing stores and preparing for further growth in the future'.

In order to secure 'even greater' market share in Ireland and the UK, Aldi last year reportedly invested £536 milliuon in the acquisition of properties to increase the network of stores. This resulted in the opening of a further 74 new stores in Ireland and the UK last year.

