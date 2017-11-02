Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Aldi Posts Revenue Growth In Ireland And The UK

Published on Nov 2 2017 11:17 AM in Retail tagged: Aldi

Aldi Posts Revenue Growth In Ireland And The UK

Aldi has posted revenue growth in Ireland and the UK, as its pre-tax profits increased marginally to £214 million (€244 million) last year.

The new accounts from Aldi Stores Ltd show that combined revenues for the two countries increased from £7.7 billion to £8.7 billion, reports Irish Independent.

According to the latest figures from Kantar Worldpanel, Aldi experienced an increase in sales year on year, up by 3.3% and increased its market share to 11.6% (+0.1%) in Ireland.

In this period, Aldi's UK sales grew by 13.4%, and the German retailer increased its market share to 6.8%.

Business Expansion

In the retailers directors' report, it outlined that during the year, the group continued to make 'significant investment in expanding its business, opening new stores and extending and refurbishing a number of existing stores and preparing for further growth in the future'.

In order to secure 'even greater' market share in Ireland and the UK, Aldi last year reportedly invested £536 milliuon in the acquisition of properties to increase the network of stores.

This resulted in the opening of a further 74 new stores in Ireland and the UK last year.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Tipperary Producer Secures €2m Contract To Supply Aldi UK Stores

Tipperary Producer Secures €2m Contract To Supply Aldi UK Stores
Aldi Reopens Revamped Future Store In Cobh

Aldi Reopens Revamped Future Store In Cobh
SuperValu Retains Its Position As The Top Supermarket In Ireland

SuperValu Retains Its Position As The Top Supermarket In Ireland
Aldi Plans To Showcase Irish Product Range At Festival

Aldi Plans To Showcase Irish Product Range At Festival

Latest in Retail

Top Oil Reveals Winner Of 2017 Amateur Photography Competition Thu, 2 Nov 2017

Top Oil Reveals Winner Of 2017 Amateur Photography Competition
Retail Excellence Highlights Signs Of Stability In Q3 Tue, 31 Oct 2017

Retail Excellence Highlights Signs Of Stability In Q3
SuperValu Announces 55 New Jobs In Dundalk Store Thu, 26 Oct 2017

SuperValu Announces 55 New Jobs In Dundalk Store
Final Call For Entries For The National Retail Supplier Awards Thu, 26 Oct 2017

Final Call For Entries For The National Retail Supplier Awards