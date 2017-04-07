Aldi Reduces Price Of Its Four Person Inflatable Hot Tub

Published on Apr 7 2017 11:06 AM in Private Label tagged: Aldi ireland

Originally €449.99, Aldi announced today (7 April) that it has reduced the price of its 196 x 71cm 4-person hot tub to €399.99.

The inflatable spa pool can be housed indoors or outdoors and features 120 air jets, a 2200W heater and a circulation pump.

It will be on sale in all 128 Aldi stores nationwide from Sunday 9 April while stocks last.

