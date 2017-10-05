Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Aldi Reopens Revamped Future Store In Cobh

Published on Oct 5 2017 2:00 PM in Retail tagged: Aldi / Project Fresh / Future Store

Aldi has reopened what it calls its new Future Store in Cobh, Co Cork, following an extensive renovation which has seen the store extended and refurbished as part of the retailer’s €60 million Project Fresh investment.

The refurbished Future Store now features an in-store fresh bakery, as well as 40% more fridge space, a wide selection of fresh food at the front of the store and new signage that designed to offer ‘a more efficient and hassle-free shopping experience’.

The shop floor size has been increased by almost 50% to 1,254 metres squared and there are 92 free customer car parking spaces available.

Grand Opening

The day of the opening included family fun and festivities, with Red FM’s Red Patrollers providing entertainment and music for the kids and free product sampling.  Five Aldi shoppers also won €100 each in Aldi shopping vouchers.

Speaking at the reopening, Eoin Desmond, Manager at Aldi’s Cobh store said, “Following extensive refurbishment work over the past weeks, we are delighted to reopen our new Future Store.  The whole Aldi team is looking forward to welcoming customers from the locality, both existing and new.

“The revamped Future Store is much larger and we are confident that our customers will find it provides a more enjoyable and spacious shopping experience.  Each week, more and more Irish families are visiting our stores, making huge savings on their weekly shopping bill.”

