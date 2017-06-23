Aldi Sponsors National Junior Baking Competition

Published on Jun 23 2017 4:00 PM in Private Label tagged: Aldi / Foróige / Finbar McCarthy / Delphi Adventure Centre

For the third year in a row, Aldi, alongside Irish youth organization Foróige, will be sponsoring the National Junior Baking Competition.

This year's theme reportedly is lemon drizzle cake.

The winning cake will be sold in Aldi stores across Ireland.

Finbar McCarthy, Group Buying Director of Aldi, said, "At Aldi, we are a proud supporter of Irish suppliers so we are delighted to sponsor The National Junior Baking Competition for the third year in a row.

"We are encouraging all junior-baking enthusiasts, whether novice or expert home bakers, to whip out the mixing bowl and perfect their baking skills. The creations that came from the young people last year were excellent, and we expect this year’s entrants to be even more creative.”

The winner of the competition will receive €1,000 bursary, along with a trip to a local Foróige group to Delphi Adventure Centre in Co. Mayo.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Patrick Lewers