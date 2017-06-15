Amber and Barry Group's Costcutter Sign 5-Year Deal

Published on Jun 15 2017 11:59 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Barry Group / Amber

Amber Petroleum and Costcutter have signed a 5-year partnership deal, announced today (15 June), guaranteeing a ‘secure trading environment for over 20 of their retailers across Munster and their customers’.

Liam Fitzgerald, Amber Chairman, stated, “Consumer buying habits have changed over the years. People are time poor and tech savvy but they’re still drawn to high quality, value products. We’re especially excited about our plans for the next 12 to 18 months.

“The competition amongst retailers is fierce, however, it’s not just about a race to the bottom. We want to provide all of our customers with a quality product at the best price every time they visit an Amber forecourt or Costcutter store. That is a vision we are happy to continue investing in together.”

Plans to upgrade and refurbish stores in Fermoy, Watergrasshill and Youghal are reportedly underway.

