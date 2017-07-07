Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Applegreen Acquires 42 US Sites In $5.4m Deal

Published on Jul 7 2017 3:15 PM in Retail tagged: Applegreen / Applegreen plc

Applegreen Acquires 42 US Sites In $5.4m Deal

Applegreen has acquired an operation in South Carolina for $5.4 million (€4.76 million) it was recently announced.

The forecourt retailer's deal to acquire the trade and certain assets of the US-based Bob Brandi Stations has been made in conjunction with an institutional real-estate investor who will acquire certain property assets of the business for $70.1 million, reported Irishtimes.ie .

Reportedly, Applegreen’s consideration of $5.4 million will be funded from existing resources, the company said yesterday.

The transaction is expected to be finalised in 'last quarter of the year'.

It was also outlined that of the 42 sites, reportedly 34 sites are filling stations and the rest are stand-alone Burger King outlets.

Bob Etchingham, chief executive of Applegreen, has said that the US was 'an easier place to penetrate' than Europe and their main focus was to keep the company’s 'very rapid pace of growth going forward'.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Applegreen Appoints Niall Dolan As New CFO

Applegreen Appoints Niall Dolan As New CFO
Applegreen Partner With Jaguar To Launch ‘Staycation’ Competition

Applegreen Partner With Jaguar To Launch ‘Staycation’ Competition
Applegreen Posts 'Postive Start' To 2017 Ahead of Todays AGM

Applegreen Posts 'Postive Start' To 2017 Ahead of Todays AGM
Applegreen Partners With Auxilion For IT ‘Transformation’

Applegreen Partners With Auxilion For IT ‘Transformation’

Latest in Retail

Retail Excellence 'Demands' European Commission To Extend Insurance Investigation Thu, 6 Jul 2017

Retail Excellence 'Demands' European Commission To Extend Insurance Investigation
Musgrave Posts €73M Profit For 2016 Financial Year Wed, 5 Jul 2017

Musgrave Posts €73M Profit For 2016 Financial Year
Commercial Property Market Experienced Busy Six Months: CBRE Wed, 5 Jul 2017

Commercial Property Market Experienced Busy Six Months: CBRE
Checkout Best In Fresh 2017 Award Winners Revealed Wed, 5 Jul 2017

Checkout Best In Fresh 2017 Award Winners Revealed